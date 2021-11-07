Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Meet Soludo ….the technocrat, economist who may be the next Governor

Younews Ng November 7, 2021

He is trending. Currentely leading in areas counted

Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, has often spoken on how Nigeria could be economically great without oil.

He’ has delivered several speeches on “Re-Designing the Nigerian Economy with New Ideas”;

He is deep technocrat, highly exposed and full of ideas, result coming in shows he is the leading brand and for sure, what will count for him is the larger than life image of late warrior Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Gburugburu and his beloved wife still in APGA, no one can put this heavy factors aside

Results are still being collated ,but as at 5 pm on election day, Soludo is far ahead of the rest

© Reported by Mike Cerutti Osagie
In Awka for the BIG Election weekend

