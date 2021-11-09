How Femi Osibona’s Phone called US-bound Wale Bob Oseni To Tragic End

November 1, 2021, while the tired sun melted into the bleak horizon and the azure sky slunk into dusk, real estate guru, Wale Bob-Oseni, detoured from his trip to the airport, into the eternal dark.

That Bob-Oseni got crushed to death in the 21-storey rubble of his friend, Femi Osibona’s high rise building is public knowledge.

But very few people know that he suffered such grisly death at the prime of his life. Just at 50.

Birthday Plan Turns Funeral Plan

He probably went quietly or in excruciating pain. Whatever the manner of his departure, the real estate guru went poorly into the deep, dark rubble of his friend, late Osibona’s 360 Degrees Towers’ 21-storey contraption.

The Executive Director of the African Bureau for Legislative Empowerment, a real estate magnate was on his way to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), en route to the US on Monday when he got a call from Osibona, owner of Fourscore Homes, to check out the ongoing development at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Alas, the building collapsed with Bob-Oseni and Osibona inside, and they are now presumably dead after 48 hours of rescue efforts.

In a video that went viral some minutes after the collapse, a man believed to be Bob-Oseni’s driver was seen crying, saying he was to take his boss to the Lagos airport.