KWAM1 expands harem of women ,Wife-To-Be reveals Dec Wedding Plans

For Emmanuella Ropo, it time to let the world know that she is the latest woman in the life of Fuji maestro, KWAM1.

The entrepreneur who initially denied having any affair with K1 took to Instagram on Sunday night and wrote a love poem for her husband-to-be.

The two lovers are smitten with each other and ready to walk down the aisle in a few weeks.

This is as preparation are in top gear towards the wedding day which will hold in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Emmanuella, whose name popped up on social media as K1’s new bride-to-be has taken the silence path since the news filtered into town and not spoken on their affair. She is also a titled chief in Otun Igbehin, Abeokuta

She wrote, “My heart bleeds love for you and it fuels my entire being

I had ideas about what you could be, but you shattered those notions and replaced them with a reality beyond my wildest dreams. Men like you are not to be found anymore, You have managed to win both my heart and soul @kingwasiuayindemarshal”

Meanwhile, the excited groom-to-be whose harem of women is already enlarged with numerous children, took to the comment section of his lover’s post and wrote, “Getting better every minute, Nuella Ajike mi.”

Recall that KWAM1 had a wedding on his 61st birthday with Titilola Marshall his last wife before Emmanuella. The legal marriage which was conducted by registrars from Ikoyi registry at the Ojushagbola Castle, in Ijebu Ode where the couple exchanged of rings and signatures, held in 2017

..with report from kemiashefon