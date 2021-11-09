No hidding anymore, as Actor Lateef impregnates Actress Mo Bimpe, set to wed Dec 22

Wedding Card Surfaces Online, Actors Are Set to Marry .

Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe are set to shut down social media at the end of this year Although the Nollywood couple have been keeping their relationship under wrap, they will be walking down the aisle soon.

Fans and followers of both actors took to social media to congratulate the couple on their upcoming wedding ceremony.

Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe are taking their relationship to the next level as they are set to be joined in holy matrimony.

The wedding card revealed that the actors would be having their ceremony at Ikeja on Wednesday, December 22.

Nollywood Yoruba actor, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, wedding had long been anticipated.

As a matter of fact, many thought that the duo had been married before this final ‘settling down.’

The couple, Lateef and Mo Bimpe, had always denied dating each other. Lateef, who has featured in many films and skits on social media explained in an interview with TVC, why he didn’t get married on time.

He said, “It’s just good to take your time. This job is very critical and once an actor makes a wrong choice, that’s could be the end of his career. In acting you have to be balanced emotionally and physically. When the emotion is wrong, you have it all wrong.

You can’t have it hot outside as an actor and return home to have it hot too. You need to marry someone who can help with that balance.”

Recall that Adedimeji starred in a movie with actress, Mo Bimpe and everyone assumed it was a legal marriage.

But then, they were lovers and yet to be married.

Meanwhile, speaking on her relationship with Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe said, “I wouldn’t deny the fact that we are close, he is my best friend it’s normal for people to assume a lot because we always act together people cast us together and even in my own project I usually cast him. I’m a filmmaker and a story maker, film making is my passion and he is good, so, you always find him in my production. I think it was the fan that came up with the story “you guys are good together, you guys are compatible and so on” But there is nothing between us we are just friends.”

Currently, the actress is pregnant and this must have propelled her lover to make up his mind for a marriage.

Already, they have had an introduction before family members and everything to make their wedding a success have been put in place.