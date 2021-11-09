Ogun gov condoles with Father of collapsed 21-storey owner

As people continued to condemn the builder, Olufemi Adegoke Osibona, who also passed away having been trapped in the collapsed 21-storey Ikoyi building.

One verily and deeply sad person us his father, Chief Emmanuel Osibona

He’s the Baba Ijo of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne. Sources said since he received the news of the demise of his son, baba has never been himself.

His house has also become a mecca of sort with sympathizers paying condolence visits.

The governor of Ogun state where Femi hails from, Dapo Abiodun was also said to have visited last night