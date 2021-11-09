PDP’s flagbearer in Anambra as incurable optimist, says : I Can Still defeat Soludo

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra governorship election, says he can still emerge victorious in the exercise that is expected to end on Tuesday.

The Independent National Electoral (INEC) had declared the election inconclusive on the grounds that election did not hold in Ihiala Local Government.

Professor Chukwuma Soludo has the highest votes in the election, having secure victory in 18 of the 20 LGAs where election held.

Although Ozigbo secured the second highest votes in the election, he won only one of the 20 LGAs where elections held.

Addressing newsmen on the eve of the supplementary poll, Ozigbo said the election battle is not yet over.

According to him, there over 248,000 votes at stake in Ihiala and other places where election did not take place.

It was reported that there are 148,407 voters in Ihiala, the only LGA where INEC said election has not held.

In his address, Ozigbo appealed to the people of Ihiala to come out en masse and vote for PDP.

He said he was only concerned with the complementary election at the moment, adding that he would decide on next line of action after the election.