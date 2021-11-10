50-Yr-Old Mistress Dies After All Night Sex With 48-Yr-Old Lover

A 48-year-old butcher, Segun Taiwo, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command in connection with the death of his 50-year-old mistress, Abimbola Olusola, whose corpse was found by the roadside at Aro area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Monday on the incident.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following information received at Lafenwa Divisional Police Headquarters that a woman’s corpse was seen lying on the roadside at Aro area of Abeokuta.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Lafenwa despatched his men to the scene, where the corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary.

The case was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, for discreet investigation.

The Chief Superintendent of Police Femi Olabode-led homicide section there and then embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the deceased.

The investigation eventually led them to the Obada Oko area, Taiwo resides and was arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect first denied knowing Olusola, but when evidence linking him with the deceased, which has been at the disposal of the policemen before his arrest, was tabled before him, he was left with no other alternative than to confess.

In his confession, Taiwo told the investigators that he has been dating the deceased since last year and that he invited her to his house on October 31 to pass the night with him since his wife was not at home.

He said it was around 3 am that Olusola started showing signs of sickness after they have sex, adding that before he could do anything, she has given up the ghost.

He stated further that he took the corpse in his car and drove it to the Aro area, where he dumped it.

When asked why he behaved in such an inhuman manner, Taiwo said he did so out of fear.

Bankole, who commended his men for the professional manner in which they carried out the investigation, has directed that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.