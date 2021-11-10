Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Prof. Omotayo as DG NIPSS

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Prof. Ayo Omotayo as Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau.

The request is contained in a letter read on Tuesday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, moments after the chamber resumed plenary from its 18-day recess.

The senate had adjourned plenary on Oct. 13, to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to defend their respective budget estimates for the year 2022 before the relevant committees of the National Assembly.

Buhari, in the letter sought the confirmation of Omotayo as Director-General NIPSS in accordance with Section 5(2) of the NIPSS Act, 2004.

The letter is titled: “Request for confirmation of appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo PhD as Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).”

It reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 5 subsection 2 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Act 2004, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo as Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”(NAN)