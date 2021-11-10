Ikoyi building: Lagos collects victim’s DNA samples

“We are collecting the samples to identify their family members; there are some bodies that you cannot recognise and that’s why we are collecting the samples.”

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner, Information and Strategy made this known.

The identification of bodies of the victims of the Ikoyi building collapse has continued at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland. Twenty-nine families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim. In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families as from this week.

A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has been set up. It comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice.

At the site, the operation continues. It will go on until the site is cleared and no body is left in the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey edifice.

The Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to find out why the building went down and suggest ways of stopping such incidents has continued its sittings. It is collecting documents that may help unravel the mystery of the collapsed building.