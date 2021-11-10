Soludo wins !, defeats 17, becomes 2nd double gov in Nigeria

On this day, November 10, 2021, Charles Soludo had become the second governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be elected as the governor of a state within the country.

You can now call him, Double-Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has polled a total of 112,229 votes to emerge winner of the Anambra State Governorship election in South-East Nigeria.

The declaration was made by the State Returning Officer, Professor Florence Obih who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar.

The now Governor-elect contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA with 17 other candidates.

Soludo’s closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP secured a total of 53,807 votes in the exercise.

The other candidates including those of All Progressives Congress, APC scored 43,285, Young Progressive Party, YPP 21,261 and Zenith Labour Party, ZLP 2,082.

The TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS IN ANAMBRA STATE IS 2,466,638 WHILE THE NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS IS 253,388. THE TOTAL VOTE CAST IS 249,631 OUT OF WHICH THE VALID VOTES ARE 241,523 AND REJECTED VOTES 8,108.

The governorship election, conducted on Saturday, November 6, was declared inconclusive following reports of no election in One out of the 21 Local Government Areas, forcing the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct a supplementary poll in the affected area on Tuesday.