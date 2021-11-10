Whaaat! Again? Pastor Odukoya’s wife, after Bimbo’s death in plane crash, dies of cancer

Pastor Nomthi is dead.

Not again. So sad. The first wife, Bimbo died in a plane crash and now this.

After 11 years of marriage with two boys. She has succumbed to the cold icy hands of death via cancer…It was a solid two years battle.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya ‘s Church,

Fountain of Life Church announced Tuesday evening :

“With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi”.

This is the second time in 16 years that Odukoya would be bereaved as a result of the demise of his partner.

The cleric lost his first wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya on December 10, 2005, as a result of the Sosoliso plane crash.

He subsequently married Nomthi in 2010 and they were married for 11 years until her death on Tuesday