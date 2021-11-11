Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
BEHOLD: The in-coming first lady of Anambra, niece to Dora Akunyili



Younews Ng November 11, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Events, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 102 Views

The incoming First Lady of Anambra State is Nonye Soludo

A graduate of Computer Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and a Masters degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Westminster.

From Aguata LGA
DoB: 31/7/1970.
Age: 51-year-old.
A niece to the former DG NAFDAC and Minister of Information late Prof. Dora Akunyili.

Nonye is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Healthy Living Foods Ltd which is the parent company of Royal Foods.
She equally runs Charles Frances Properties a private real estate agent.

