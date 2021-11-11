Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
FG desires Political solution to Kanu, Igboho issues

Younews Ng November 11, 2021 Celebrity, Court Cases, Editorial, Investigation, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 69 Views

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), gave the indication on Wednesday in an interview with journalists in Abuja on the pardon granted to Boko Haram insurgents while leaders of other separatist movements are facing prosecution.

When journalists sought to know whether the Federal Government was not disposed to a political solution to the separatist agitations of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu; and Yoruba nationalist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, Malami said although such consideration was not yet on the table, the government would not mind taking a shot at it.

“As far as the security situation is concerned and as far as governance and this administration is concerned, you cannot rule out all possibilities. But then, there has to be an approach for government to consider,” he said.

The minister, however, said he cannot be pre-emptive at this stage by stating clearly that reconciliation was being considered without an approach being made.

He said, “We will look into it (approach) for the purpose of looking at its weight, the authenticity of it, the good faith associated with it and then bring about the considerable factors relating to the negotiations or otherwise.

“So, it is not a conclusion that one can outrightly make without juxtaposing associated facts relating to the reconciliation; there has to be an approach and then a counter consideration.”

