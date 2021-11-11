The big revelation of what collapsed the 21 storey..untold story

A Survivor in that collapsed 21.storey building has affirmed that it couldn’t hace happened without any warning !

The survivor reveal how the 21-storey building collapsed like a park of poorly arranged cards.

“I was working with my colleague. I have been told not to tell anybody. That day, we were working on the first floor, Engineer Kola and Engineer Ola told us there is one pillar on the first floor, the pillar was cracked, the engineers told us to break the pillar so that they could fix another pillar there because the pillar is really big they have confidence that nothing would happen to the pillar if they set another one,

“Suddenly we heard a noise, the thing (pillar) started to shake, I and Monday (another labourer) ran when we saw that the pillar was starting to shake. When I was running, I fell down I was struggling to come out.

“When I ran outside, the gateman saw me, he now called a bike man. I ran out before the rescue operatives came in. The owner of the house knew about the pillar, that it was cracked. He told the two engineers to ask us to break it. He was aware, he saw us, he even gave us money for food (breakfast). He saw us there when we were working on it.

“Mr Osibona was in a meeting when the building collapsed. Two corpers, Sam and Shola were also trapped under the rubble.”

@ Premium Times