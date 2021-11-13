Tiwa Salvage says, moaning, ringtone is natural part of good sex

Seriously, what’s sex without the attending melody of “oohs and aahs?”

Nigerians humorously call these sounds “ringtone” as the sexual sounds are diverse and peculiar to each person.

You will be amazed to hear the sounds some people make in “za oda room”.

Moaning is an indication that you are enjoying what your partner is doing to you.

So how can you stay quiet in the middle of a hot and steamy sex session or as the case may be?

I’ve been told that some women and even men are sometimes shy to express themselves so they are silent during sex, not like they wouldn’t like to.

If truth be told, those sounds are involuntary…you know, it gets to a stage when you are lost in the passion and no longer in control, that’s when the sounds come out of their own volition.

There’s no good or bad moan, and there’s no manual that teaches one the way to moan, it’s a natural sound that flows.

It is interesting to note that sexual sounds actually have a way of heightening arousal.

Though moaning is not a requirement for good sex, it sure adds to the excitement.

I’m all for sounds and even some dirty talk.

Sex is communication.

I like to hear exactly how you feel and how much pleasure you are getting.

Yeah, some people moan or exaggerate their moans for performative purposes, especially when they are not really enjoying the sex, but want their partner to believe otherwise, which usually stems from a lack of communication.

Couples should be able to tell each other how they will like to be touched and fucked….

Sex is meant to be enjoyed not endured.

So, throw those inhibitions out of the window, have better sex…the wilder, the better and moan away.

Have a moanful weekend.

tiwa_says

FW de Klerk: South Africa's former president dies at 85

FW de Klerk, the former president of South Africa and the last white person to lead the country, has died at the age of 85.

De Klerk, who was also a key figure in the transition to democracy, had been diagnosed with cancer this year.

He was head of state between September 1989 and May 1994.

In 1990 he announced he was releasing Nelson Mandela, leading to historic elections that brought the anti-apartheid leader to power.

De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for helping to negotiate an end to apartheid. But his legacy divides opinion in South Africa.

A statement from the former president’s FW de Klerk Foundation on Thursday said that he died peacefully at his home in Cape Town following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.

The foundation had announced the diagnosis – a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs – in June.

De Klerk is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren, the statement said.

Ending apartheid

The former president was born in March 1936 in Johannesburg, into a line of Afrikaner National Party politicians.

He worked as a lawyer and served in a series of ministerial posts before taking over from PW Botha as the head of the National Party in February 1989, and months later becoming president.

In a famous speech to parliament the following year, he announced that he was removing the ban on parties that included Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC).

He also announced that Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years.

His actions helped bring an end to apartheid-era South Africa, and he became one of the country’s two deputy presidents after the multi-party elections in 1994 that saw Mandela become president.

He retired from politics in 1997 saying: “I am resigning because I am convinced it is in the best interest of the party and the country.”

‘Uneven legacy’

Although the relationship between De Klerk and Mandela was often punctuated by bitter disagreements, the new president described the man he succeeded as someone of great integrity.

In a statement on Thursday, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said De Klerk would “forever be linked to Nelson Mandela in the annals of South African history”.

“De Klerk’s legacy is a big one. It is also an uneven one, something South Africans are called to reckon with in this moment,” the statement added.

Many have blamed De Klerk for failing to curb violence against black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his time in power.

Last year, he became embroiled in a row in which he was accused of playing down the seriousness of apartheid. He later apologised for “quibbling” over the matter.

Human rights lawyer Howard Varney described him as an “apologist for apartheid”.

But South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said his contribution to the country’s transition to democracy could not be overstated.

“His decision, within a year of taking over the presidency… to unban liberation movements, release Nelson Mandela from prison, lift the ban on political marches and begin the four year negotiation process towards our first democratic election was a watershed moment in our country’s history,” party leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement.