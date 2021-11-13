Annie apologises to 2baba, family

Actress Annie Idibia on Friday apologised to her musician husband, Innocent, popularly known as 2baba, for the heartbreak her actions have caused him.

In September, Annie took to Instagram to call out her husband for alleged infidelity involving his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

Her post led to a reply from the singer’s brother which further broke into a war of words between Annie’s family and her in-laws.

As she clocked 37 on Friday, Annie has decided to make peace with her family, her husband, and his family.

Apologising to 2baba and their families, Annie said, “I want to apologise to my husband, Inno. I am so sorry I threw you out there like I did (so unwise).

That isn’t the kind of woman you married. I’m totally sorry for all the mental stress and heartbreak it caused you.

So sorry I put both our families out there the way I did (I still be your smallie o).

“To my beautiful mothers, my amazing mother and my beautiful mother in- law, I am so sorry I let both of you down.

“No mother should go through the kind of pain that you both felt. I am really sorry (I’m still your baby). I am far from perfect, but I have decided to choose peace, and I want to do better, given the chance .

“To both my families- the Macaulays and the Idibias – I am sorry for all the pain and disrespect towards both families. Please forgive me. Una no fit throw way una pikin.” (sic)