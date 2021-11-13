Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » FG increases prices of electricity meters..effective Nov 15th

FG increases prices of electricity meters..effective Nov 15th

Younews Ng November 13, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 64 Views

The Federal Government has raised the cost of both single-phase and three-phase electricity meters beginning from November 15, 2021.

It announced this in a circular dated November 11, 2021, issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and addressed to managing directors, all electricity distribution companies and all meter asset providers.

The circular, with reference number NERC/REG/MAP/GEN/751/2, was entitled ‘Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations’.

In the document, the regulator raised the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69.
It also increased the price of a three-phase meter from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Pastor Odukoya’s wife who died of Cancer didn’t want to marry him

Founder of Fundawazi Foundation, Mrs Nomthi Odukoya was married to Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.