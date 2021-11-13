It’s Official..Soludo receives INEC’s CoR as Anambra Gov-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return to the new elected governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Soludo, who defeated 17 other candidates to emerge winner of the Saturday, November 6 and 9 governorship election in the state, was handed the certificate on Friday at the INEC office in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Also issued with a Certificate of Return was his deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim.

Soludo will in March 2021 take over the mantle of leadership from the incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano, who will be completing his eight-year term same month.

He won 19 out of the 21 local government areas in the state, including Ihiala LGA where supplementary election was held on November 9 following INEC’s inability to send its staff members there on the main election day.

Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), polled 112,229 votes, thereby defeating his closest rivals, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 53,807 votes, Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 43,285 votes, and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), who polled 21,261 votes.

Party members trooped out en masse to celebrate the former Central Bank of Niger (CBN) Governor, have taken off to his country home in Isuofia to continue the celebration.