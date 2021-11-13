Masked gunmen warn Obi Cubana over friendship with Abba Kyari

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
November 13, 2021

A group of masked gunmen has threatened popular socialite, Obi Cubana over his affiliation with suspended Police Chief Abba Kyari.

Kyari, Deputy Commissioner of Police, on suspension over his alleged connection with Gucci King, popular fraudster, Ramon Abbas “Hushpuppi”.

Before his suspension, Kyari was one of the top personalities that graced the much- talked about burial of Obi Cubana’s late mother at Oba in Anambra State in July.

The heavily armed masked men, who identified themselves as the ‘Angry Vipers’, threatened to attack the nightlife boss and associates.

“For Obi Cubana and co., who are closely working with the killers of our youths, you and your crew made sure that Fulani Abba Kyari returned to Anambra State, you will hear from us.

“From now onwards, we will put a stop to any form of tax and revenue in markets, road transports, such as bikes, vehicles and sundry, within the Biafra land.

“Henceforth, it shall be bloody! All hell shall be let loose. This very press statement is irrevocable.

