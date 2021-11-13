This 419ier poses as Ize Iyamu to dupe APC of N70 million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Command on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 arraigned one Tope Jimi Fagun before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a-two count charge of impersonation and obtaining N70, 000,000.00 (Seventy Million Naira) by false pretence.

The defendant allegedly presented himself as Pastor Ize Iyamu to one Alhaji Bukar Dalori and fraudulently induced him to deliver the said sum under the pretext that the money was meant to aid the All Progressives Congress 2020 gubernatorial election campaign in Edo State.

Count one reads: “That you, Tope Jimi Fagun sometimes between July and August, 2020 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and with intent to defraud induced the Borno State Chairman of All Progressive Congress Party (APC), one Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori to cause the gross sum of Seventy Million Naira (N70,000,000.00) only (both in Naira and Dollar currencies) to be delivered to you in cash and via Bank transfers into Access Bank account number 0693630685 and First Bank account number 3053942408 under the false pretence that the said sum was to be utilized in promoting the APC campaign activities in the Edo State 2020 gubernatorial election which fact you knew to be false, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively.”

The second count reads: “That you, Tope Jimi Fagun sometimes between July and August, 2020 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court falsely personated Pastor Ize Iyamu, the then All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Edo State 2020 gubernatorial election and in such assumed character induced the Borno State Chairman of All Progressive Congress Party (APC), one Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori to cause the delivery unto you the gross sum of Seventy Million Naira (N70,000,000.00) only (both in Naira and Dollar currencies) with the view to enriching yourself fraudulently and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 179 of the Penal Code Law Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him.

Prosecution counsel, Alqasim Jafa’ar asked the court to remand the defendant in prison and fix a date for trial to commence.

Counsel for the defendant, Alli Apanisile however informed the court of a pending application for bail of his client which has been duly served on the prosecution. He prayed the court to be allowed to move the motion for bail.

Justice Kumaliya however declined the prayer of the defence.

She adjourned the matter till November 24, 2021 for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial. The Court ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Correctional Facility.