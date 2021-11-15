2face reacts to Annie Idibia’s apology

Singer 2face Idibia has reacted to his wife Annie Idibia’s apology.

The singer shared a photo of himself and Annie on Instagram on Saturday, saying that people are taking advantage of their pain and acting like they are better than them. He also stated that whether they are together or not, all will be well.

“Nobody holy pass. On top my/we/our pain dem want to claim say them holy. Together or not it shall be well,” he wrote.

Annie had earlier apologised to her husband, her in laws and the public for her outburst on September 2 when she accused 2face of spending nights at his baby mama’s house.

“I Want to Apologize To My Husband , Inno .. I Am So Sorry I Threw You Out There Like I Did , (so unwise ) That Isn’t The Kind Of Woman You Married, Totally Sorry For all the Mental Stress And Heart Break It Caused You, So Sorry I Put Both Our Families Out There I, The Way I Did I still Bi Your Smallie oo.

“To My Beautiful Mothers. My Amazing Mother And My Beautiful Mother In- Law .. I am Sooo Sorry I Let Both Of You down .. No Mother Should Go Through The Kind Of Pain That You Both Felt .. I Am Really Sorry.(I am still your baby) I am Far From Perfect, But I Have Decide To Choose Peace . And I Wanna Do Better, Given The Chance . To Both My Families- The Macaulays And The Idibias, I Am Sorry For All The Pain And Disrespect Towards Both Familes… Pls Forgive Me .Una No Fit Throw Way Una Pikin ooo,” she wrote in parts.