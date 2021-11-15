Aliko Dangote’s brother, Sani is dead !

The vice president of the Dangote Group and brother to Aliko Dangote, Sani Dangote, is dead.

Sani Dangote reportedly died after a protracted illness in the United States on Sunday.

The Dangote Group in a short statement Sunday night confirmed the death.

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN!It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November, 2021.

“May Allah SWT Grant him mercy and Admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus “!

Before his death, Sani had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.

He also sat on the Board of several other companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited