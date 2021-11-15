Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Aliko Dangote’s brother, Sani is dead !

Aliko Dangote’s brother, Sani is dead !

Younews Ng November 15, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 33 Views

The vice president of the Dangote Group and brother to Aliko Dangote, Sani Dangote, is dead.

Sani Dangote reportedly died after a protracted illness in the United States on Sunday.

The Dangote Group in a short statement Sunday night confirmed the death.

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN!It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November, 2021.

“May Allah SWT Grant him mercy and Admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus “!

Before his death, Sani had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.

He also sat on the Board of several other companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Apostle Suleman drops 3 gloomy prophecies, A Serving President ‘ll die soon…

Apostle Johnson Suleman a Nigerian televangelist and the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.