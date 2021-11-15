Apostle Suleman drops 3 gloomy prophecies, A Serving President ‘ll die soon…

Apostle Johnson Suleman a Nigerian televangelist and the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, a church with its headquarters in Auchi, Edo State.

He has been an assistant pastor in the Armor of God Church in Lagos from 1998, he started Omega Fire Ministries in 2004.

On Sunday, November 14,

Apostle Johnson Suleiman dropped three new prophecies.

The Nigerian Televangelist revealed three things ,which he said were revealed to him by God, that are going to happen.

First, Apostle Suleman said he saw a sitting Governor in Nigeria being attacked in his convoy. “I saw a governor, a governor of a state, a sitting governor in this country, I saw him running out of a convoy. I saw how they attack his convoy and they had to carry him to escape the attack. You know all my prophecies always come to pass. So, I saw a sitting Governor’s convoy being attacked but God saved him, because they almost overpowered him but we are praying for such, there will be no death,” he said.

Second, the clergyman also revealed that God showed him that a current African President is going to die, and God forbid him from praying for him. “And I saw an African President, this is not a past president, he is a current sitting president and I saw a revelation of him walking away, waving and saying goodbye. He is a president of a country that is very close to us and I just saw him waving, telling the world good bye and when I tried to pray for him, God told me not to pray because I can’t change it,” Apostle Suleman said.

Thirdly, he added that God told him to warn people ahead of the food scarcity that is about to hit the country, starting from December till February 2022 and the price of food stuffs will increase.

“I’m not supposed to say this now, I’m supposed to say it next Sunday but God said I should tell you. From November ending stroke early December, there will be food scarcity.

So, start buying a lot of food in your house, buy it now, don’t wait till December because things will be scarce and by February 2022, the price of food stuff will be multiplied three times as it is now. So, begin to purchase everything you will need now. I know things are expensive but nothing is compared to what is about to happen. What I saw is not positive at all. We have entered into the hand of wrong people but God will help us and He will preserve us,” Apostle Suleman said.