Medical Doctor commits Suicide !

A resident medical doctor working with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) Dr. Crystal Akpan has allegedly committed suicide.

Sources in the hospital revealed that the young medical doctor took his life by injecting a chemical substance suspected to be Sniper.

The reason for his action is unknown but unconfirmed report said Dr. Akpan may have taken his life after failing his professional exam for residents, which he had written for some years without success.

The deceased who worked in Cardiology Department of the hospital was married with three kids.