Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Medical Doctor commits Suicide !

Medical Doctor commits Suicide !

Younews Ng November 15, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, News, Press Release Leave a comment 39 Views

A resident medical doctor working with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) Dr. Crystal Akpan has allegedly committed suicide.

Sources in the hospital revealed that the young medical doctor took his life by injecting a chemical substance suspected to be Sniper.

The reason for his action is unknown but unconfirmed report said Dr. Akpan may have taken his life after failing his professional exam for residents, which he had written for some years without success.

The deceased who worked in Cardiology Department of the hospital was married with three kids.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Bill Gates reels out 11 secrets of successful Life within 5 mins

Bill Gates was invited by a high school to give a lecture. He arrived by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.