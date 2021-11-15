Muammar Gaddafi’s Son enters Presidential race

49-year old Saif al-Islam Muammar Gaddafi has entered the Presidential race in his country.

The second son of the Late Libyan leader who is a member of his father’s kitchen cabinet has submitted all required legal document to the Libyan High National Electoral Commission.

The first round of the election comes up on December 24, 2021. This comes after a prolonged peace search led by the United Nations after the death of Gaddafi triggered wild and uncontrollable violence across the oil rich country in 2011.

Seif al-Islam was released after years in detention. His ambition is said to have enjoyed huge support from the Southern part of the country where he submitted his presidential declaration form.