Obi Cubana’s Abuja Club Shut Indefinitely

Hustle and Bustle, a club owned by Obinna Iyiegbu, businessman popularly known as Obi Cubana, has been shut indefinitely.

The management of the club shut down the fun spot after a clubber was electrocuted.

The incident was said to have happened on Sunday.

Confirming the tragic incident, the club said it had suspended activities “till further notice”.

“We are closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client. We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it,” the statement read.

“Our prayer are with the families of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathize with the family on this unbearable loss. Kindly bear with us as we pass through this storm.”

The development comes weeks after the socialite was arrested over alleged money laundering.

Obi Cubana had spent three nights in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)