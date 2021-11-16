7 killed as vehicles collide on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, burst into flames

Two vehicles had a head-on collision due to one-way driving inLagos/ Ibadan expressway, which resulted in a fire incident.

seven people were burnt to death while three others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The accident occurred on Sunday night around Ogunmakin in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The crash involved two vehicles with no number plates on them.

The vehicles had a head-on collision, resulting in the vehicles bursting into flames.

According to her, 10 persons were involved in the accident; three were injured, while the seven were burnt beyond recognition.