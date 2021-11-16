Ex-Fidelity, now First Bank boss, Okonkwo denies EFCC arrest

The former managing director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo has debunked viral news that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“I cannot be in my bedroom and somebody somewhere will be saying, EFCC has arrested me and that I have been in custody’ of the anti-graft commission for days”, Okonkwo said in an interview

Some reports claimed Okonkwo was arrested by the EFCC in connection with his role in the transfer of $153.3 million from the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission in favour of former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Okonkwo flatly debunked the story.

“I have been enjoying with my family, apart from going to the gym” to keep in form.

“I have also held series of meetings with my new employer in the last few days. So, I don’t understand ….. I can’t be in EFCC custody and they will allow me to speak to you”, he said.

Okonkwo was appointed, three weeks ago as the new GMD of First Bank Nigeria Holdings Plc

He will assume office 1 January 2022.

The EFCC has not officially responded to the report about Okonkwo’s alleged arrest.