Nationwide fuel Scarcity looms..Ultimatum starts Nov 15

Nigeria may experience fuel scarcity in coming days following the threat issued on Monday by

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas has given the Federal Government a two-week strike notice, raising the possibility of fuel scarcity across the country in coming weeks.

NUPENG members basically control the downstream arm of the oil sector and an industrial action by the union would ground the supply and distribution of petrol nationwide.

Citing the need to attend to oil workers’ welfare, NUPENG said it would begin the proposed strike at the expiration of the notice.

The development came via a statement signed by NUPENG President, Williams Akhoreha, and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi.

The union had reached its decision during a special national delegates conference convened on last Thursday.

It listed non-payment of workers’ salaries, title benefits, among others, as reasons for its resolution.

This ultimatum takes effect from Monday, November 15, 2021.”

Outlining some of the issues, the union said the first one was the outstanding short payment of terminal benefits to it members that were declared redundant in 2012 by the management of Chevron Nigeria limited.

It also accused the management of Chevron for terminating the employment of contract workers because the employees consented to join the union.