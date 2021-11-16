Olu Jacobs new look generates reactions, as he gets Lifetime Award

Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs has been presented with the Lifetime Achievement award at the Africa International Film Festival Globe Awards which held Saturday night. He was at the award ceremony with his wife, Joke Silva and one of his sons.

And many are wondering how he has dropped so much weight.

A fan in his reaction however said “This is exactly how my old man looks now.

He is in his late 70s and he used to be lanky in his youthful days.

People who are his old pix find it difficult to accept he is the same person.

That is what we all fail to understand that once people approach 70 and above they start to shrink in size , it’s nature at work cus the organs are getting to decimate in numbers and there is nothing to do about it.

They remain sharp in intellect and reasoning.

May be those talking dunno olu Jacobs is 79years.

More life Olu Jacobs and to Aunty Joke Silva-Jacobs, ” .