P-Square, Jude Okoye settle rift after 4 years

Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of P-square have put their differences aside as they are back to following each other on Instagram.

The proof of their reconciliation was also provided by Paul’s wife, Anita Okoye.

Anita took to her Instagram page to share a video that showed Peter enjoying quality time with his twin brother’s children in the United States as they went shopping.

Peter and Paul had publicly parted ways as bandmates and business partners since September 2017.

Reports about a breakup surfaced after Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer.

Prior to this report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager Jude Okoye.

Jude Okoye had been on the side of Paul Okoye as he blamed the split of P-square on Peter Okoye.

However, peace has also been restored between Peter Okoye and Jude Okoye.

They now follow each other on Instagram as well