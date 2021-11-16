What is Olu Jacob battling with ?

The rumors about Olu Jacobs’ death started circulating all over the internet weeks back.

Many feared that the beloved Nollywood actor had died and it took a number of celebrities including Nigerian actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, and Olu Jacobs’ own wife, Joke Silva, coming out and making statements about his still being alive to calm the public unrest.

Remember that Olu Jacobs is widely known and respected as one of the greatest and most widely respected Nigerian actors of his generation. Together with Pete Edochie, Justus Esiri, Enebeli Elebuwa and Sam Loco Efe, he is considered by several media, film commentators, critics, and other actors to be one of the most influential African actors of all time, and is widely regarded as a cultural icon. Throughout his career, he starred in over 120 Nigerian movies including Eye of The Gods, Lonely Heart, and Eagle’s Bride.

So where is he now? How is he looking? And how is he since the allegations came out?

Uncle Olu as he is fondly called by his colleagues and teeming admirers made his last major appearances at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards where he was awarded the Industry Merit Award for Outstanding Achievements in Acting, and then in 2016, the Africa Movie Academy Awards bestowed him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Following that, Olu Jacobs very quietly began exiting the Nollywood sphere. He went from doing multiple movies a year to only one in the following year, 2017 which was in the movie, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel. This is the last movie Olu Jacobs has been in over the last 3 years.

And so the question since then has been, what happened to him?

The sad truth is that what happened to Olu Jacobs is what happens to every single person that is privileged enough to live until the age Olu Jacobs has lived.

Olu Jacobs is 77 years old and as such, isn’t physically as energetic or in need of the stress and strain that comes with the movie industry the way he was back in the day.

In January of 2020 when Joke Silva, his wife of over 30 years, sat down with the women of Your View at the TVC network, she disclosed that before, Olu would go and bring her coffee every morning to help with her low blood pressure as prescribed by the doctor, but now he can no longer do that because of his age and so the maid is the person who now brings her coffee.

He’s simply older. But all of these statements from Joke and nobody ever really seeing Olu Jacobs made people understandably anxious and worried about Uncle Olu’s health.