At Billionaire Dangote’s Brother, Sani’s Burial in Kano

Body of Dangote’s late brother, Sani, departs Miami airport for burial in Kano on Tuesday.

The burial proper is today , Wednesday morning.

Sources said , documentation process on Tuesday delayed the return of the remains of Sani Dangote, younger brother of the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who died in the United States on Sunday after a protracted illness.

The 61-year-old deceased businessman had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.

He was on the Board of several companies including the Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

Thousands of Muslims attended the funeral of late Alhaji Sani Dangote, the Deputy President, Dangote Group of Companies, held in Kano on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer, conducted at the palace of the Emir of Kano at about 11am was led by Imam Sani Muhammad.

The Imam prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the sins of the deceased and grant him paradise.

The funeral prayer was attended by Senate President, Ahmad Lawal; Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika; Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero.