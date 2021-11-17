Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Chico Ejiro’s Son, Viano, Dies 11mths After his Death

Chico Ejiro’s Son, Viano, Dies 11mths After his Death

Younews Ng November 17, 2021 Burial, Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 57 Views

Several months after,but less than a month after the death of experienced and versatile Nollywood Director, Chico Ejiro, his last son, Viano, has died.

The late Viano died after battling cancer for years. It was Viano’s ailment that his father devoted his life and resources to his treatment.
Viano’s mother, Joy Chico Ejiro, also played her part.

She moved to the US to get the best health care for her son who was diagnosed with cancer related ailments while still a toddler.

Unfortunately, the young warrior passed on Monday, 15 November, 2021 less than 11 months after his father’s death.

Chico Ejiro died on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2020, of complications related to high blood pressure.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Rita Dominic pregnant, Set To Wed

Just about when their engagement is about clocking two years, beautiful Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.