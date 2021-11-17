Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Ogun AG debunks resigning for uncovering Corruption in Abiodun's govt

November 17, 2021

Akingbolahan Adeniran, who untill few days ago was the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ogun State Government has said he resigned Ogun State Cabinet for Personal Reasons .

“My attention has been drawn to some online news publications purporting to provide reasons for my resignation from the Ogun State Government as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

While it is true that on 8 November 2021, I formally notified His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the Governor of the State, of my decision to resign from the cabinet, .

I must state that contrary to the online news publications, my reasons for resigning are purely personal.

I am not aware of any “massive corruption” in the Administration and I am indeed very proud of what we have been able to achieve in the administration of justice over the past two years.

I have thoroughly enjoyed working with such an amazing group of administrators, technocrats, and experts in various fields of endeavour.

I have learnt a lot from you all and pray that God will continue to use you to improve the lives of the good people of Ogun State.”

