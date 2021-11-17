Ogun AG debunks resigning for uncovering Corruption in Abiodun’s govt

Akingbolahan Adeniran, who untill few days ago was the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ogun State Government has said he resigned Ogun State Cabinet for Personal Reasons .

“My attention has been drawn to some online news publications purporting to provide reasons for my resignation from the Ogun State Government as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

While it is true that on 8 November 2021, I formally notified His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the Governor of the State, of my decision to resign from the cabinet, .

I must state that contrary to the online news publications, my reasons for resigning are purely personal.

I am not aware of any “massive corruption” in the Administration and I am indeed very proud of what we have been able to achieve in the administration of justice over the past two years.

I have thoroughly enjoyed working with such an amazing group of administrators, technocrats, and experts in various fields of endeavour.

I have learnt a lot from you all and pray that God will continue to use you to improve the lives of the good people of Ogun State.”