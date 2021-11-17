Opinion : Lai Mohammed should resign for stance on Lekki Massacre

Nigeria is the only country in the world where public officials rarely resign, when they betray public trust egregiously or openly lie to the people. We now know the truth that there was indeed a massacre of defenceless young Nigerians by soldiers and policemen at the Lekki Toll Gate on 20-10-2020, contrary to the official lies that it didn’t happen. The man who told the biggest lie and even embarrassed Nigeria by demanding an apology from CNN is still sitting pretty in office. Now that his lies have blown on his face, one expects that he should be honourable enough to resign and apologise to all those young Nigerians that he grossly offended. If he does not, one expects the President to demand his resignation letter. Nigeria deserves to be a country of honourable men and women. Integrity should be our watchword. President Integrity, over to you.

@ bayo Oanuga