Rita Dominic pregnant, Set To Wed

Just about when their engagement is about clocking two years, beautiful Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic flaunts a baby bump.

The actress was seen at the burial ceremony of her lover, Fidelis Anosike’s mum which held in the east recently,

Dressed in white, the actress seems to be the hostess as she takes charge of activities at the event.

Then, she wears a dress displaying her baby bump.

Recall that before 2020 came to a halt, precisely December 26, 2020, Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic sprang a huge surprise on everyone.

It was a huge surprise from someone who had always been secretive about her love affairs.

Though the media had always written about her and Mr Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company which owns Daily Times Nigeria, Rita Dominic has never gone public with him.

That day, their photos said all you never knew about them—they both looked every inch a couple in love.

In one of the photos, Rita Dominic and her man are clad in matching pyjamas while holding champagne flutes.

In the second photo, Anosike hugs her from behind as they both smile to the camera.

Anosike is said to have been engaged to her, a year before the ‘public presentation.’

Really, that seems a ‘long engagement ‘ for two adults who are inching towards their 50s.

But then, his last divorce from Sidi Anosike, a business woman and a lawyer by training was quite messy.

The couple who had two children as products of their union had a long battle in court over children’s custody, welfare, release of property etc.

Sidi, who married Anosike in 2007 in Nigeria and South Africa respectively amidst pomp, cited “unreasonable behavior” as fact grounding the petition for divorce.

They were married for three years.

For those who believed that that Anosike has developed cold feet over getting married the third time and isn’t ready to walk Rita down the aisle yet, this is bad news–they are getting married soon. Looking healthy and added some flesh, Rita Dominic has won Anosike’s heart and they could be walking down the aisle soon.