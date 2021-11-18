Ebun Adegoruwa causes uproar on Lekki Massacre report, Lagos govt react

Lagos state government is yet to make decision on the panel report, but many privileged information are on the street.

And there are fingers pointing at Adegoruwa

, SAN, who is a member of the panel.

“he as been the cause of at least 70 percent of all the hullabaloo going on social media, he should be a man of honour and stop been too forward on the report of the panel” a source said.

Another added ” He is the one responsible for all the out cries, a Barrister and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is not conscious of the fact that it’s illegal to furnish the public with privileged information.

” Some information are classified and confidential, one is not expected to divulge them.

“Lagos state government shot themselves in the foot by making him member of the panel, though it added credibility.

Acknowledging the furore being caused by the report ,Gbenga Omotoso

Honourable Commissioner for, Information & Strategy ,has said

“The Lagos State Government has noted the various reactions that have followed the submission of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

There have been arguments in the public space over the report. There is need for us to restrain ourselves from nullifying the good intentions of the government in setting up this Panel, which was well encouraged to do its job – a fact that was acknowledged by the Panel.

In accordance with the Tribunal of Inquiry Law 2015, a committee has been set up to bring up a White Paper on the report to determine the next line of action.

At the appropriate time, the Government will make known its views on all the issues raised by the Panel through the release of a White Paper.