Hilton Hotel owner, Adedoyin debunks being a ritualist

Younews Ng November 18, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 80 Views

The owner of the Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin, who have been over the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has said the truth will come out at last.

Dr Adedoyin who also owns the Oduduwa University situated in Ipetumodu, Osun State
said via a text message:

“That I own the hotel does not mean I run the hotel. I am presently the only Nigerian that has five universities and polytechnics. Put yourself in my position, can you be a ritualist? Let us be fair to God. I do not know about Timothy’s death. If I do, let all that I have perish including myself. Why have you targeted my university so so much?…

