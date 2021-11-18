How Davido raised over N100m in less than 6 hrs.

It’s no longer news that music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, raised over N100m in less than 6 hrs.

Singer Davido said he has spent most of his life lifting up those around him and it is now time for them to show him the same generosity.

The 30BG crooner has challenged those who call themselves his friends to send N1 million each to his bank account.

Davido, as we learnt, met one of his fans at Dubai mall who gifted him N1.6 million.

The fan bumped into Davido and offered to be part of the donations toward his birthday. He gave Davido Dubai currency that is worth N1.6 million.