Imisore eyes Senate as reward for role in Osun gov’s emergence

Senator Iyiola Omisore is interested in going to the senate again.

Omisore, now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, is a former Deputy Governor of Osun State (1999 – 2003) and a two-term senator (2003 – 2011).

Information filtering in suggested the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is seriously pushing for his emergence as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

And the reason for this is straightforward, he believes giving the party ticket to Omirose, who played a vital role in his emergence as governor, will largely help boost his chance of returning for another term in office.

Mr governor sees in Omisore a political figure who can help diminish the influence of the opposition PDP in the Ife/Ijesa district and possibly enhance his chance in the coming gubernatorial election in the state, an insider pointed out.

Especially now that he (the governor) is reportedly having a running battle with his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is currently the Minister of Interior in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omisore, 64, who was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP during the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun, and Aregbesola are both from Osun East.

Interestingly, the district is largely regarded as the base of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate seat is currently occupied by Adenigba Fadahunsi, a member of PDP….

