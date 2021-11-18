It’s now N121m for Davido Within Few Hours to 29th born day !

It has been naira rain for music star Davido as his fans have continued to make donations towards his birthday celebration.

Ahead of his 29th birthday on Friday, November 19, the global music star opened a Wema Bank account and asked people to donate. The figure raised has so far surpassed N121 million.

“If you know I’ve given you a hit song…send me money… una know una selves ooo,” he initially wrote on Instagram before adding his account details, “David Adeleke, Wema Bank Account Number: 0123044967.”

He further wrote “Omo 7m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y’all! aim na 100m I wan clear my Rolls Royce from port abeg.”

“I know say una love me but una love me like this. Omo nah like joke I start this thing oh, 26m.”

Less than 24 hours after his post, friends and fans started dropping money into the account, with over N80 million donated as at 05:24 pm on Wednesday.

The development has sent Nigeria’s social media agog, with tweeps and others commenting on Davido’s bold move and affirming that contrary to insinuations, Wema Bank was a youth-centric bank and not just for old people.