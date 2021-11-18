List of those who help Davido reach #70m in 4 hrs…Obi Cubana, others

The superstar had jocularly said he needed N100 million to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.

He had dropped a Wema Bank account, which raked in N26 million within 31 minutes.

After four hours, the account had over N70 million in it.

The musician reached his target in less than six hours and the money kept pouring in.

Below are some of the names which made it happen.

Femi Otedola

Adekunle Gold

Oba Elegushi,

Akin Alabi

Emeka Okonkwo

Mr Eazi,

Teni

Ikorodu boiz

Obi Cubana

Cubana Chief Priest

BBNaija’s Nengi

Perruzi

Zlatan