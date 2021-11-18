Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
List of those who help Davido reach #70m in 4 hrs…Obi Cubana, others

Younews Ng November 18, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News, Press Release, Promo, Trending, Winning Leave a comment 80 Views

The superstar had jocularly said he needed N100 million to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.

He had dropped a Wema Bank account, which raked in N26 million within 31 minutes.

After four hours, the account had over N70 million in it.

The musician reached his target in less than six hours and the money kept pouring in.

Below are some of the names which made it happen.

Femi Otedola
Adekunle Gold
Oba Elegushi,
Akin Alabi
Emeka Okonkwo
Mr Eazi,
Teni
Ikorodu boiz
Obi Cubana
Cubana Chief Priest
BBNaija’s Nengi
Perruzi
Zlatan

