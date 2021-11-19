Ex- Babalakin Chamber’s Lawyer nab for fraud, forgery

A lawyer who was very close to Wale Babalakin is in the eyes of storm , for his allegedly fraudulent activities.

Kolawole Babatunde Idowu (KBI) had exhibited a certified passport copy of a Nigerian passport number A102266959, named June Ashimola, issued on 28th of February 2019, in Abeokuta, Nigeria..but it was a big fraud.

KBI and the defendant obtained and submitted the fraudulent passport to both the court and prosecutor to pervert the cause of justice .

Unfortunately for them, an alert from the land registry was received, indicating KBI of Fitzpatrick and co solicitors was seeking to transfer the property located at 3 Warland Road London SE18 2EX on behalf June Ashimola, to Wasiu Shomtun for no cost.

As a result of the alert received, an OC2 application with reference number LN19283/113/DM, for official copy request was made to the land registry requesting documents submitted by KBI to the land registry.

On the 16th of September 2019, the land registry sent back documents, made up of a cover letter submitted by KBI, statement of truth purportedly from June Ashimola, with exhibits, form AP1 signed by KBI firm, and form TR1, purportedly signed by June Ashimola and witnessed by KBI. See exhibit TA/32, the documents submitted to the land registry by KBI.

On the 16th of September 2019, an email to land registry fraud section highlighting my concerns on the authenticity of the documents submitted by KBI of Fitzpatrick and co solicitors, see attached exhibit TA/33 email sent to the land registry.

The land registry had to stop the application by KBI as been defective, see exhibit TA/33A, letter from land registry.

As KBI was known to have an office in the city of Abuja in Nigeria, known as Kola Fitzpatrick Law Partnership registered under the Nigerian Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990, with registration number: BN 2113854, a petition was lodged with the Lagos state police command to investigate and to locate the purported June Ashimola claimed by KBI to have met in London in November 2017 and now living in Nigeria.

The commissioner of police in Lagos state Nigeria, through his monitoring unit, and with passport office details submitted by the purported June Ashimola, were able to track down the husband of the purported June Ashimola, Mr Sunday Ajala, an employee of Delmar Mediprost Nigeria LTD, because his telephone number was the number on the application form submitted by his wife Mariam Adeyemo, who the defendant and KBI helped to get a Nigerian passport fraudulently, to bear the name of June Ashimola.

Sunday Ajala, led the police to a remote area in Ogun state of Nigeria where his wife, Mariam Adeyemo, whom he was separated from, was arrested by the police, in the presence of their 12 years old child.

Eventually,on the 26th of October 2021 at

the purported June Ashimola was arrested.!

The same person on the passport presented to the courts and to the prosecutor by the defendant and KBI as June Ashimola .

Whereas Mariam Adeyemo have never travelled out of Nigeria nor being to United Kingdom before.

It was established that KBI met Mariam Adeyemo at a location in an area of Lagos, called Yaba, where they took photograph and he has the passport with the pretext that him and the defendant were to assist Mariam Adeyemo with a visa to United Kingdom to work.

Mariam Adeyemo, the purported June Ashimola, have never been to the United Kingdom, as claimed by KBI.

The defendant and KBI have tendered a fraudulent passport to the court issued after the death of June Ashimola, with a false claim that the bearer of the passport was indeed June Ashimola, who according to the official office copy of the title deed was recorded as dead by HM land registry, since 6th of February 2019.