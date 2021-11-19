If sacked.. $2m severance package awaits Gernot Rohr !

Sacked or allowed to stay on the job, Gernot Rohr is favoured….in fact, he is a winner.

Rohr’s situation is like the proverbial tsetsefly that perches on a man’s scrotum. If he leaves it, he endangers himself…and if he strikes or hits it, he may land in an intensive care unit of a hospital.

Who would resign if he was in Gernot Rohr’s shoes?

Who would rush out of such a lucrative contract with a clause that is similar to a hangman’s noose dangling on the necks of his employers?

Who would be in a hurry to quit a job when he knows he would smile to the bank if, when and once he is kicked out by his employers?

Who would resign from a job when he knows he cannot get such offer anywhere else on the planet?

Who would exit from a job when there’s no other on a standby for him to walk into?

Who would leave a job that is so paying than the take home or entitlements of a governor or senator?

Who would dump a job when he knows he cannot secure such in his native country either as a French or German?