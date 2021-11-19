Lagos Motorist beware !.. Traffic Divertion @ Akowonjo/Egbeda Axis..see reason

The Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic at Akowonjo/Egbeda road, Jimoh and Akinremi streets to de-flood the drainage along the axis of accumulated storm water from 11:00pm on Friday, 19th November, till midnight of Sunday, 21st November, 2021.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that Akowonjo road will be cordon off by Jimoh/Akinremi junction for drainage works, adding that the process will eliminate flooding of Akowonjo road definitively.

Highlighting the diversion plan, Oladeinde stated that alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists to utilize during the course of the maintenance works. He advised motorists outbound Egbeda to go through Vulcanizer bus stop and make a right turn into Church Street to access Shasha Traffic Signal Light area to reach their destination.

In the same vein, he advised motorists outbound Akowonjo to make a right turn after Sobo bus stop(by Tastee Chicken/Mega Vision Plaza) into Lambe Kudaisi Street to link Alh.Olumide inwards Oni Street and access Fajumobi Street to connect Odebunmi/Micom axis to proceed with their journey.

While assuring that the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to manage movement during the course of the maintenance works, the Transport Commissioner appealed to motorists to cooperate with LASTMA operatives to minimize inconveniences.

The State Government once again appeals to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws, employ patience and calmness in their use of the road during and beyond construction durations.