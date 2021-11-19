Money couldn’t help as Sanni was dying… ” l watched him die in life support machine” – Dangote

Leveraging his brother’s demise and alluding to a fact-of-life, the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has waxed philosophical saying, “he died in front of me, our mother and his children”.

He further admonished that the “uncertainty that comes with death was more the reason why it is always good to do good” not minding wether you’re misjudged, lampooned, jeered or cheered, because death comes mostly unannounced and certainly.

The richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, expressed how pathetic it was for him to watch his brother die, while on a life support machine.

“It is a very tough time for us; it’s been very trying, especially for myself.

“Having a brother like him; once you lose him it is really very painful. He died in front of me, our mother and all his children.

“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour.

“And you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working.

“It was very tormenting,” Dangote stated.

He said these when the leader of the All Progress Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, paid him a condolence visit on Friday.

Tinubu was in Kano to condole with him on the death of his brother, the Vice Chairman of the Dangote Group of Company, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

“We have always known that when there is life there is death. We, as Muslims, don’t know who is next and it can be today, tomorrow or even now.

“That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there you can bid for whatever you were asked to do on earth.

“Your excellency, you are our host because you are the governor of all of us and we really thank you for taking almost the whole week struggling with the crowds, it’s not easy.

“I thank you all for all your prayers and your support.

“This will actually help us to reduce the pain that we are going through,” Dangote added.