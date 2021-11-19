NFF debunks sacking Gernot Rohr

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said there is no truth to reports that it has sacked Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Demola Olajire, NFF Director of Communications, on Thursday.

The Franco-German trainer, who was appointed in 2016, has received heavy backlash from the majority of fans and football stakeholders following a series of unimpressive displays through the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification campaign, especially after the 1-1 draw against Cape Verde on Tuesday to book a place in the 2022 World Cup qualification play-offs.

Some reports on Thursday stated that the 68-year old has been given the heave-ho by the NFF or being pressurised to resign.

But responding to the speculations, Olajire quoted Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of the NFF, as saying that no such decision has been taken.

“The Board of the NFF is studying the report of the Technical Committee, which it submitted after the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday. There are a number of possibilities but we have not taken a decision to sack Gernot Rohr. I want to assure that whatever decision is eventually taken will be one that will please the generality of Nigerians,” Pinnick was quoted to have said.

“Mr Rohr has a contract with the NFF and there is a procedure for disengagement. If we get to that bridge, both parties will look at the contract and see what has to be done both ways.

The Super Eagles squad is a national asset and we are just fortunate to be in that space to take decisions. Any decision we take must be what will be acceptable to Nigerians from far and near.”

Rohr, a former German international defender, has led the Super Eagles in 54 international matches over the course of five years and three months, winning 28 of those matches.