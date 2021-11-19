Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch

Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch

Younews Ng November 19, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Movies, News, nollywood, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 77 Views

The Ogun State House of Assembly has ordered security agencies to arrest a Nollywood star, Goriola Hassan, for allegedly parading himself as the Oba-elect of Imobi in the Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the state.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, during plenary on Thursday ordered that Hassan should be arrested and presented to the Assembly within 14 days.

The Assembly had in August threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Goriola after he snubbed two previous invitations of the lawmakers over the allegations against him.

Oluomo ordered his arrest following the presentation and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The committee Chairman, Bolanle Ajayi, while reading the committee’s report, accused Goriola of converting a government building to private use.

Ajayi also accused the Nollywood actor of disobeying the orders of constituted authority that asked him to stop parading himself as the Olu of Imobi.

The committee affirmed that the Onitasin of Itasin remained the only king and prescribed authority in Imobi land.

The committee recommended that the government building, which was the Government’s Community Dispensary House at Fotedo, Imobi, converted to private use by Goriola, be taken over by the community and he should be declared wanted and handed over to the security agencies.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Plot to Carpet Fraud case via transfer to Alagbon Uncovered

The lid has been blown off a move by a syndicate to sweep a monumental ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.