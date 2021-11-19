Opinion: Hotels turn Slaughter slab?

From Ataga Usifo’s horrific GUEST HOUSE death in Lagos high brow area of Lekki to Timothy Oludare Adegoke’s disappearance and death at HILTON HOTEL & RESORT in Ile-Ife…

It appears hotel(s) is or are now turning into a death trap or slaughter slab for fun seekers or Lodgers.

50-year old Usifo was the CEO of Super TV who died while on a ‘chilling outing” with his 21-year old girlfriend, Chidinma Ojukwu who is now facing trial.

Osifo’s death has now become a highly celebrated case given his background and circumstances surrounding his relationship with Chidinma and his eventual death.

But it seems Timothy Oludare Adegoke’s death and case could dwarf the huge interest Usifo’s has generated.

The fact that a Prince and owner of the hotel he disappeared from before being found dead who doubles as the founder of Oduduwa University is involved and has been arrested makes it an attraction.

Here was a Post Graduate student (MBA) of Obafemi Awolowo University who went to sit for his examination and lodged in a hotel owned by Oduduwa University’s founder who is now one of the suspects in police net.

Indeed, hotels and guest houses are now used as slaughter slabs to rob, kidnap and kill unsuspecting customers.

While we commend security operatives for trying to unravel the mysteries behind these killings, we charge the parent body or national association of hoteliers to critical examine the mode of operation of their members with a clear focus on security challenges.

The image and or reputation of hotels and guest houses and their operators or owners following these two cases are nothing to write home about to say the least.

Critics accuse some of these hotel and guest house operators of being ritual killers and members of kidnapping cartel.

Something needs to be done very fast.